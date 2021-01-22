Dolph Ziggler’s brother Ryan to make AEW debut next week
Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, will be making his AEW debut this Wednesday night on Dynamite in a match against Hangman Page.
The match was announced on AEW’s social media and is obviously getting a bit of attention due to the fact that Ryan is Ziggler’s brother. Ziggler even replied to the AEW tweet with the announcement of the match, posting eyes emojis.
The 36-year-old Nemeth wrestled for Ohio Valley Wrestling for a year before moving to WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011, wrestling under the name of Briley Pierce. He also wrestled on NXT a couple of times but was released from the promotion in 2013. He is a former FCW Tag Team champion with Brad Maddox.
Nemeth has not wrestled for a promotion in a couple of years so this could kick-start his career again.