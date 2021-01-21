Zoey Stark
Real Name: Lacey Ryan
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 139 lbs.
Date of Birth: 1994
Hometown: Utah
Pro Debut: June 8, 2013
Trained By: Alison Danger, Cheerleader Melissa & Tom Howard
Finishing Move: Belly to Back GTS
Biography
– Stark is also known as Lacey Ryan & Serrano.
– June 8, 2013, Lacey lost to Hudson Envy in her debut match at the Vendetta Pro Summer Sizzle Tour ’13.
– November 16th, Lacey defeated Larry Butabi on UCW-Zero.
– December 23rd, Lacey won a 3-Way on UCW-Zero.
– January 25, 2014, Lacey challenged The Durango Kid for the UCW-Zero Ultra-X Title.
– May 23, 2019, Serrano defeated Alex Gracia at Lucha Brutal We Own the Sky.
– September 6th, Lacey lost to Taya Valkyrie on Impact Wrestling Xplosion.
– September 29th, Lacey defeated Taya Valkyrie for the FSW Women’s Title.
– October 21st, Lacey lost to Sandra Moone on CWFH.
– November 11th, Lacey defeated Leslie Iris on CWFH.
– November 17th, Lacey & Heather Monroe lost to Sandra Moone & Leslie Iris on CWFH.
– December 23rd, Lacey competed in a 4-Way Elimination on CWFH.
– December 31st, Lacey defeated Vinny Wasco at FSW New Year’s Resolution.
– January 12, 2020, Lacey defeated Ricky Tenacious at FSW Day of Reckoning.
– January 25th, Lacey defeated Owen Travers at FSW No Escape.
– February 8th, Lacey challenged Jordynne Grace for the Impact Knockouts Title.
– March 15th, Lacey lost to Tessa Blanchard at FSW Mecca VI.
– October 6th, Lacey retained the FSW Women’s Title against Vipress.
– October 11th, Lacey defeated Davienne at SHIMMER 118.
– November 20th, Lacey lost the FSW Women’s Title to Mazzerati.
– December 11th, Lacey competed against La Rosa Negra in a Best Two out of Three Falls match for the vacant MPW Title.