Zoey Stark

Real Name: Lacey Ryan

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 139 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1994

Hometown: Utah

Pro Debut: June 8, 2013

Trained By: Alison Danger, Cheerleader Melissa & Tom Howard

Finishing Move: Belly to Back GTS

Biography

– Stark is also known as Lacey Ryan & Serrano.

– June 8, 2013, Lacey lost to Hudson Envy in her debut match at the Vendetta Pro Summer Sizzle Tour ’13.

– November 16th, Lacey defeated Larry Butabi on UCW-Zero.

– December 23rd, Lacey won a 3-Way on UCW-Zero.

– January 25, 2014, Lacey challenged The Durango Kid for the UCW-Zero Ultra-X Title.

– May 23, 2019, Serrano defeated Alex Gracia at Lucha Brutal We Own the Sky.

– September 6th, Lacey lost to Taya Valkyrie on Impact Wrestling Xplosion.

– September 29th, Lacey defeated Taya Valkyrie for the FSW Women’s Title.

– October 21st, Lacey lost to Sandra Moone on CWFH.

– November 11th, Lacey defeated Leslie Iris on CWFH.

– November 17th, Lacey & Heather Monroe lost to Sandra Moone & Leslie Iris on CWFH.

– December 23rd, Lacey competed in a 4-Way Elimination on CWFH.

– December 31st, Lacey defeated Vinny Wasco at FSW New Year’s Resolution.

– January 12, 2020, Lacey defeated Ricky Tenacious at FSW Day of Reckoning.

– January 25th, Lacey defeated Owen Travers at FSW No Escape.

– February 8th, Lacey challenged Jordynne Grace for the Impact Knockouts Title.

– March 15th, Lacey lost to Tessa Blanchard at FSW Mecca VI.

– October 6th, Lacey retained the FSW Women’s Title against Vipress.

– October 11th, Lacey defeated Davienne at SHIMMER 118.

– November 20th, Lacey lost the FSW Women’s Title to Mazzerati.

– December 11th, Lacey competed against La Rosa Negra in a Best Two out of Three Falls match for the vacant MPW Title.