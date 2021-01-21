Tournament to determine #1 contender for AEW’s Women’s title

A 16-woman tournament will determine the new number one contender for Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s title. The tournament was announced on Dynamite yesterday but no other information was given. The image used to promote the eliminator tournament shows the empty bracket and the United States flag on the left side and the Japanese flag on the right side.

The placement of the flags on the respective empty brackets was not explained. After the announcement, Japanese wrestler Emi Sakura tweeted that it’s her time to get another match for the AEW Women’s title and this time, it’s coming home to Japan with her. Sakura wrestled for AEW in 2019 and unsuccessfully challenged Riho for the title at Full Gear that year. Hikaru Shida has been the champion for nearly 250 days, winning it last year at Double or Nothing.