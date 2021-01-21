Tony Deppen

Real Name: Anthony Deppen

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Shamokin, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2009

Trained By: PCWA Wrestling Schoo

Finishing Move: Knee Trembler

Biography

– Deppen has also been known as Stokely Hathaway Jr. He has been nicknamed One Nutty Fellow.

– April 26, 2014, Deppen & Tuck Hanson lost to Johnny Toxic & Eric Pinhat at GSW Kickin’ it for Joe.

– July 19th, Deppen lost to Unbreakable Andy in the Semi-finals of the PCWA Fantastic Max Tournament.

– November 15th, Deppen defeated Sean Carr to win the vacant PCWA United States Title.

– February 28, 2015, Deppen lost to Brian Keisel at SWO Hostile Intent.

– October 24th, Deppen lost to Gran Akuma in the Semi-finals of the OPW Masters of the Mat.

– January 2, 2016, Deppen lost to Unbreakable Andy at the OPW 3rd Anniversary Show.

– March 11th, Deppen lost to Dezmond Xavier at the Legacy Wrestling Hollywood Takeover.

– May 7th, Deppen challenged Joey Janela for the OPW Heavyweight Title.

– June 11th, Deppen competed in 6-Way for the vacant PWS Suicidal Six Way Title.

– July 23rd, Deppen challenged Matt Tremont for the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

– August 27th, Deppen defeated Andy Harner in a Best Two out of Three Falls match to win the vacant TRUE Title.

– September 10th, Deppen won a 4-Way at CZW Down with the Sickness ’16.

– October 8th, Deppen challenged Joey Janela for the CZW Wired Title.

– October 15th, Deppen retained the TRUE Title against Mike Orlando.

– October 22nd, Deppen defeated John Silver at PWE Clash of the Titans.

– November 19th, Deppen defeated Alexander James at CZW Night of Infamy ’16.

– November 26th, Deppen defended the TRUE Title against Ace Austin.

– December 3rd, Deppen defeated Joey Janela for the OPW Heavyweight Title. Deppen would also defeat Unbreakable Andy to win the Masters of the Mat Tournament 2 on the same day.

– January 14, 2017, Deppen defeated Tim Donst at CZW Awakening.

– January 28th, Deppen retained the OPW Heavyweight Title against Lio Rush.

– March 11th, Deppen lost to Dave Christ at CZW Proving Grounds ’17.

– April 8th, Deppen defeated Rickey Shane Page at CZW Decisions.

– June 24th, Deppen lost the TRUE Title to K’ras VanTasel.

– July 1st, Deppen lost to Dezmond Xavier in the Semi-finals of the Legacy Wrestling PRIME 1 Tournament.

– July 29th, Deppen lost to Action Ortiz in the Semi-finals of the TRUE Test Tournament ’17.

– August 26th, Deppen lost to Tommy Dreamer at TRUE Wrestling Fight for a Miracle 3.

– September 10th, Deppen won the GSW Black Jack Brawl ’17.

– October 28th, Deppen won the GCW Extreme Title by winning a 4-Way.

– November 19th, Deppen lost the OPW Heavyweight Title to Drew Blood.

– December 16th, Deppen retained the GCW Extreme Title against Eli Everfly.

– January 20, 2018, Deppen defended the title against Jimmy Lloyd.

– March 17th, Deppen retained the title against Joe Gacy.

– March 24th, Deppen lost to Rhett Titus at ICW Rebirth.

– April 15th, Deppen competed in a 3-Way at C4 End of Days.

– August 4th, Deppen competed in the final 5-Way of the TRUE Test Tournament ’18.

– September 1st, FIST (Deppen, Icarus & Travis Huckabee) lost to Thief Ant, Green Ant & Fire Ant in the Quarter Finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18.

– November 16th, Deppen defeated Jungle Boy at GCW Joey Janela’s LA Confidential.

– November 25th, FIST (Deppen & Travis Huckabee) lost to Hot Wheelz (Wheeler YUTA & Tracy Williams) in the Quarter Finals of the Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– December 21st, Deppen lost to Leon St. Giovanni in the first round of the OPW Masters of the Mat 4 Tournament.

– December 29th, Deppen defeated Tracy Williams at GCW The Dynasty.

– February 15, 2019, Deppen lost to Grim Reefer at ICW Party and Bullshit.

– March 30th, Deppen challenged Trajan Horn for the TRUE Title.

– April 6th, Deppen competed in the GCW Clusterfuck Battle Royal.

– April 25th, Deppen lost to Joey Janela at GCW Crime Wave.

– April 27th, FIST defeated Princess KimberLee & The Whisper in a Best Two out of Three Falls match for the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Titles.

– May 3rd, Deppen defeated Jonathan Gresham at GCW the Block is Hot.

– May 4th, Deppen lost to Marko Stunt at GCW the Last Ones Left.

– May 10th, Deppen lost to Trey Miguel at PWG Mystery Vortex VI.

– June 1st, FIST lost to Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) at BLP There’s Something About Barry.

– June 6th, Deppen lost to Green Ant in the first round of the CHIKARA Johnny Kidd Invitational ’19.

– June 20th, Deppen challenged Nick Gage for the GCW World Title.

– July 4th, Deppen lost to Alex Zayne at GCW Backyard Wrestling.

– July 20th, Deppen lost the GCW WOMBAT Television Title to Bill Dundee.

– August 2nd, Deppen lost to Daniel Makabe in the first round of the Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’19.

– August 16th, Deppen competed in the GCW Fighting Back Invitational ’19.

– August 22nd, Deppen lost to the Great Sasuke at GCW Worst Behavior ’19.

– September 7th, Deppen defeated Cam Zagami at OPW Survival of the Sickest 4.

– September 20th, Deppen lost to Penta El Zero M in the first round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.

– September 28th, Deppen challenged Andy Brown for the Ground Zero Title.

– October 6th, FIST lost to The Nations (Jack Bonza, Adam Hoffman & Mick Moretti) in the Semi-finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’19.

– November 8th, Deppen lost to Chris Bey at GCW Slime Language.

– November 9th, FIST lost the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Titles to The Bird and the Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale).

– November 16th, Deppen challenged Warhorse for the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title.

– December 20th, Deppen lost to Orange Cassidy at PWG the Makings of a Varsity Athlete.

– December 28th, Deppen challenged Frightmare for the Synergy Title.

– January 4, 2020, Deppen lost to Killer Kross at ICW No Holds Barred Volume 1.

– January 11th, Deppen defeated Jake Atlas at GCW I Can’t Feel My Face.

– January 24th, Deppen defeated Mance Warner at GCW Just Being Honest.

– February 15, 2020, Deppen defeated Effy at GCW Run Rickey Run.

– June 27th, Deppen lost to Dominic Garrini at ICW No Holds Barred Volume 2.

– July 25th, Deppen defeated Jordan Oliver to win the Synergy ’20 Garden State Invitational Tournament.

– August 2nd, Deppen defeated Benjamin Carter at GCW Keep in Touch.

– August 8th, Deppen lost to Chris Dickinson at ICW No Holds Barred Volume 5.

– September 26th, Deppen challenged Brandon Kirk for the Synergy Title.

– October 2nd, Deppen lost to PJ Black in the first round of the ROH Pure Title Tournament.

– October 4th, Deppen lost to JTG at VxS Legends Never Die.

– October 10th, Deppen defeated Alex Shelley at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4.

– November 8th, Deppen defeated Alex Zayne at GCW So Much Fun.

– November 18th, Deppen Stokely Hathaway Jr. lost to Wyldkat in the Semi-finals of the IWTV Masked Wrestler.

– December 18th, Deppen challenged Dragon Lee for the ROH World Television Title.