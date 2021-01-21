Rene Goulet



Real Name: Robert Bédard

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 12, 1932

Date of Death: May 25, 2019

Hometown: Quebec City, Quebec

Pro Debut: 1957

Retired: 1987

Trained By: Johnny Michaud

Finishing Move: Scorpion Claw Hold

Biography

– Goulet also used the ring names Bob Bedard, Buddy Rogers Jr. & Sgt. Jacques Goulet. He was also nicknamed the Number One Frenchman.

– Titles & Accolades held by Goulet include the:

– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2010)

– NJPW MSG Tag League (1981)

– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– WWA World Tag Team Championship

– WWWF World Tag Team Championship

– May 25, 2019, Goulet had passed away.