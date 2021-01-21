Rene Goulet
Real Name: Robert Bédard
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 220 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 12, 1932
Date of Death: May 25, 2019
Hometown: Quebec City, Quebec
Pro Debut: 1957
Retired: 1987
Trained By: Johnny Michaud
Finishing Move: Scorpion Claw Hold
Biography
– Goulet also used the ring names Bob Bedard, Buddy Rogers Jr. & Sgt. Jacques Goulet. He was also nicknamed the Number One Frenchman.
– Titles & Accolades held by Goulet include the:
– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2010)
– NJPW MSG Tag League (1981)
– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– WWA World Tag Team Championship
– WWWF World Tag Team Championship
– May 25, 2019, Goulet had passed away.