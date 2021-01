Randy Anderson



Real Name: Randall Anderson

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 17, 1959

Date of Death: May 7, 2002

Hometown: Georgia

Pro Debut: 1978

Retired: 1999

Trained By: Ted Allen

Biography

– Anderson was known as a referee for the NWA & WCW. He was nicknamed Pee Wee. He won a state championship as an amateur wrestler in high school.

– February 17, 1997, Anderson defeated Nick Patrick on WCW NITRO.

– May 7, 2002, Anderson passed away due to testicular cancer.