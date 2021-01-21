Pink the Clown



Real Name: Richard Trogdon

Height: 4’4″

Weight:

Date of Birth: 1973

Date of Death: December 16, 2012

Hometown: Lawrence, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: 1990

Retired: 1995

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Trogdon also went by Mighty Doom.

– October 3, 1992, Doom lost to Little Louie at a TWWF event.

– January 16, 1993, Doom lost to Little Hercules at a IWCCW event.

– November 13th, Doom defeated Little Hercules at a MEWF event.

– July 7, 1994, Doom defeated Little Leopard at a Independent Show.

– October 29th, Doom defeated the Masked Leopard at a IWF event.

– November 23rd, Clowns ‘R Us (Pink, Dink, Doink & Wink the Clown) lost to The Royal Family (Jerry Lawler, Cheesy, Sleazy & Queasy) at WWF Survivor Series ’94.

– April 5th, Pink & Dink defeated Cheesy & Sleazy at WWF Action Zone.

– October 5, 2002, Doom lost to Little Louie at a MEW event.

– December 16, 2012, Trogdon passed away