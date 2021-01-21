Oliver Humperdink



Real Name: John Jay Sutton

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 252 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 16, 1949

Date of Death: March 20, 2011

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pro Debut: 1965

Retired: 1995

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Aside from Oliver Humperdink, Sutton also used the ring-names Big Daddy Dink, Sir Oliver, Red Sutton, The Big Kahuna & Rooster Humperdink.

– Sutton was known primarily for being a manager in the NWA, WWF & WCW.

– Titles & Accolades held by Sutton include:

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Other Honoree (2005)

– NWA Central States Television Championship

– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Manager of the Year (1980)

– March 20, 2011, Sutton passed away due to complications from pneumonia & bladder cancer.