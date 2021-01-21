Oliver Humperdink
Real Name: John Jay Sutton
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 252 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 16, 1949
Date of Death: March 20, 2011
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Pro Debut: 1965
Retired: 1995
Trained By:
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Aside from Oliver Humperdink, Sutton also used the ring-names Big Daddy Dink, Sir Oliver, Red Sutton, The Big Kahuna & Rooster Humperdink.
– Sutton was known primarily for being a manager in the NWA, WWF & WCW.
– Titles & Accolades held by Sutton include:
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Other Honoree (2005)
– NWA Central States Television Championship
– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship
– Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Manager of the Year (1980)
– March 20, 2011, Sutton passed away due to complications from pneumonia & bladder cancer.