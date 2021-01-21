NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings for last night

Last night’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT reportedly drew 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This would be up from last week’s New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode, which drew 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the key demo.

Last night’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network reportedly drew 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the key demographic.

This is up from last week’s NXT episode, which drew 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key demographic.

This week’s AEW viewership was up 12% from last week, and the rating was up 20% in the key 18-49 demographic. AEW was down 2% from the same week in 2020. This week’s NXT viewership was up 20% from last week, and the key demo rating was up 7%. Last night’s NXT show was down 2% from the same week in 2020.

Stay tuned as the full ratings report on this week’s NXT and AEW will be released tomorrow morning.