Lindsay Snow Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus

In a post on Twitter, independent wrestler Lindsay Snow revealed that she will require surgery after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus.

She wrote: “Surgery set for a week from tomorrow, tore my acl and meniscus so I get to have a dead persons acl now. I’ll be part zombie upon my return… 9 months and one week. 2021 can still be my year. Wanna see what a $700 knee brace looks like?”

Snow has appeared in companies like GCW, WWN and UWN Primetime, and most recently had a match on AEW Dark on December 29, a loss to Penelope Ford.