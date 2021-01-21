Flex Simmons

Real Name: Matthew J. Ennis

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Dunn, North Carolina

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: Ring Wars Carolina

Finishing Move: The Squat Rack

Biography

– Flex had garnered the nicknames The Gainz Train & The Greatest Physique in Pro Wrestling.

– January 26, 2019, Flex & Brian Johnson lost to Vinny Pacifico & Rayo at the ROH Road to G1: Day 3.

– March 13th, Flex & Adam Priest lost to War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) on NXT.

– April 13th, Flex lost to Josh Woods at ROH Steel City Excellence ’19.

– September 21st, Flex lost to The Sickness at ROH/MCW Future of Honor: Honor Games.