Flex Simmons
Real Name: Matthew J. Ennis
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 190 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Dunn, North Carolina
Pro Debut: 2019
Trained By: Ring Wars Carolina
Finishing Move: The Squat Rack
Biography
– Flex had garnered the nicknames The Gainz Train & The Greatest Physique in Pro Wrestling.
– January 26, 2019, Flex & Brian Johnson lost to Vinny Pacifico & Rayo at the ROH Road to G1: Day 3.
– March 13th, Flex & Adam Priest lost to War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) on NXT.
– April 13th, Flex lost to Josh Woods at ROH Steel City Excellence ’19.
– September 21st, Flex lost to The Sickness at ROH/MCW Future of Honor: Honor Games.