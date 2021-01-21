Real Name: Cora Jade

Height: 5’7″

Weight:

Date of Birth: January 14

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Pro Debut: December 9, 2018

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Pump Kick

Biography

– Black is nicknamed the Sorceress of Sin.

– December 9, 2018, Black made her debut by teaming with Pariah in a losing effort against Ernesto Aguilar & Bryce Benjamin at Kaiju Roundup at the Roundhouse 2.

– January 4, 2019, Black competed in a 4-Way at Zelo Pro Milwaukee Meltdown.

– January 11th, Black lost to Kylie Rae at BCW Rise to Honor XV.

– March 9th, Black lost to Sierra at WPW Battle on Broadway.

– March 30th, Black lost to ODB at AWF Nordic Brew Beatdown.

– April 26th, Black lost to Rahne Victoria at SLA Ladies Night.

– June 8th, Black challenged Laynie Luck for the ZOWA Women’s Title.

– July 11th, Black defeated Dragon Seishin to win the Zen of Women’s Athletics Tournament.

– August 15th, Black competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– September 1st, Black lost to Sophie King in the Quarter Finals of the RISE Regional Rising Stars Tournament Midwest Bracket.

– September 13th, Black defeated Blair Onyx at MAW the Man Who Pays the Piper.

– October 18th, Black lost to Havok on Impact Wrestling Prelude to Glory.

– October 27th, Black competed in a 4-Way at GALLI GALLIMAnia ’19.

– December 6th, Black challenged Devon Monroe for the Future Clash Title.

– January 17, 2020, Black competed in a 3-Way for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– February 16th, Black competed in a 4-Way for the vacant HOW Women’s Title.

– March 7th, Black competed in a 4-Way for the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title.

– August 7th, Black competed in the Warrior Wrestling Spartan Rumble.

– September 5th, Black lost to Kenzie Page at New South Action Clash #3.

– October 1st, Black defeated Skye Blue at AAW Alive #1.

– October 7th, Black lost to Red Velvet on AEW Dark.

– October 10th, Black competed in the GCW Clusterfuck Battle Royal.

– October 13th, Black lost to Heather Monroe on UWN Primetime Live.

– November 3rd, Black & Leyla Hirsch lost to Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet on AEW Dark.

– December 31st, Black lost to Atticus Cogar at GCW Good Riddance.

– January 1, 2021, Black competed in a 8-Way at GCW 56 Nights.