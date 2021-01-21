1/21/21 NXT UK Report

– This week’s edition of NXT UK opens up with a video package of the upcoming NXT UK Women’s Title match as Kay Lee Ray defends the title against Jinny.

– The commentators for the night are Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd. The ring announcer is Francesca Brown

***Match #1: Rampage Brown defeated Dave Mastiff with a Dr. Bomb.

– We see a video package showing the highlights from the championship match from last week as A-Kid fell short in challenging WALTER. A-Kid then says he’s proud of what he did, he came up short but next time it’ll be different.

– We see Kenny Williams telling Amir Jordan that he’ll be going one on one with Tyson T-Bone.

***Match #2: Ilja Dragunov defeated Jack Starz by KO. Ilja hammered away at Starz with his elbow strikes. After the match Ilja realized what he had done and looked remorseful.

– We then see a recap of Ben Carter challenging Jordan Devlin for the Cruiserweight Championship. He’ll be in action next week but shortly after we see Sam Gradwell mocking Carter & how that’s the big signing everyone is talking about? Well he did take Devlin to the limit.

***Match #3: Amir Jordan defeated Tyson T-Bone with a roll up. Outside the ring, Kenny Williams looks very surprised.

– Xia Brookside cuts a promo on Nina Samuels. She defeated her one on one but then she interfered in Xia’s match against Isla Dawn. She points out that dragging my families name through the mud is a bad idea because sooner or later she’ll see what a Brookside is really made of.

– Gallus will defend the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against the winner of the 4-Way Elimination #1 Contendership matchup next week as Pretty Deadly vs. Oliver Carter/Ashton Smith vs. Mark Andrews/Flash Morgan Webster vs. The Hunt & Eddie Dennis is banned from ringside.

***Match #4: Kay Lee Ray retained the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Jinny with the Gory Bomb. Interference from Joseph Conners was the reason Jinny lost since it kept backfiring. During the match the women wrestlers in NXT UK were watching the match through the video screens in the arena.