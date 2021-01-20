Tony Khan appears at ringside inside the Impact Zone

AEW President Tony Khan doesn’t show up on Dynamite as an on-screen character, but Khan did show up in person on Impact Wrestling last night during the Chris Sabin and James Storm vs Private Party as he joined AEW coach Jerry Lynn in “scouting” the match from ringside.

Khan has appeared multiple times via “paid ad” segments on Impact along with Tony Schiavone but this was the first time that he was actually in the building for an Impact Wrestling taping.

In an earlier “paid ad” segment, Khan said he wanted to see Private Party wrestle and the reason Matt was there was because he asked him to come. “Matt Hardy is my answer to the stuff you guys have been pulling on me,” Khan said. “The question is, can I out-carny Impact Wrestling? No, I cannot. Because I’m not a carny. I am a nice guy. But you know who is a carny? Big Money Matt Hardy.”

Khan said he doesn’t care that Matt is taking a 50% cut from Private Party’s pay tonight, all he wants is AEW to be dominant. “Matt Hardy, I’m expecting results,” Khan continued, before telling Impact that he’s paying for tonight’s ad, and next week’s ad in advance.