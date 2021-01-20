Renee Paquette invites Vince McMahon to her podcast

Renee Paquette cheekily invited WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to her podcast titled Oral Sessions after a successful podcast with AEW President Tony Khan.

“Hey hey hey!!! Tuesdays are for Oral Sessions y’all!! And this week I’ve got on the president of @AEW, @TonyKhan! He was so open and honest! So glad to have him on and pick his brain out wrestling, AEW, and just his life,” she wrote.

After Khan congratulated Paquette on the show, a fan asked Renee if she could get Vince McMahon next.

“Hey @VinceMcMahon you down?!,” Renee tweeted with a smiling face emoji.

McMahon is notable for not doing any media appearances and certainly has not done a podcast in his life so the odds are quite against Renee on successfully getting this one done!