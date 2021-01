Professor Tanaka



Real Name: Charles Jr. Kalani Jr.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 280 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 6, 1930

Date of Death: August 22, 2000

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Resided: Lake Forest, California

Pro Debut: 1966

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Cobra Clutch

Biography

– Kalani was a former wrestler, boxer, soldier, actor, college football player & martial artist known as Professor Toru Tanaka or simply Professor Tanaka. He was also known as Okiyama, Mr. Akanat, Kalu Kalani, Charlie Kalani & Prince Kalani. He was well known for teaming with Mr. Fuji. Titles & Accolades held by Kalani include:

– ACCW Tag Team Championship (2x)

– AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)

– CPW Brass Knuckles Championship

– CPW Heavyweight Championship

– IWA World Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– IWA World Tag Team Championship

– L&G Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

– NCW Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Amarillo North American Tag Team Championship

– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA American Tag Team Championship

– NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship

– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship

– NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Macon Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Pacific International Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Rocky Mountain Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship

– NWA Southeastern Television Championship

– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship

– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship (2x)

– WWE Hall of Fame (2019)

– WWWF International Tag Team Championship

– WWWF World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– August 22, 2000, Kalani passed away due to heart failure. He was given a full military funeral.