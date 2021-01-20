NXT announces three new signings

As reported in November, Elayna Black and Lacey Ryan received WWE try outs.

Elayna Black has been regularly featured for Warrior Wrestling but has also made several appearances on AEW Dark.

Meanwhile, Lacey Ryan is a West-Coast-based wrestler who has been working for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. She also made previous appearances for Impact Wrestling.

Before signing with WWE, Priscilla Kelly had previously been signed Major League Wrestling (MLW). She is best known for her appearances in Shine Wrestling, where she is a former Shine Nova Champion. She is also remembered for shoving a tampon down rival’s throat.