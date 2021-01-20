Men’s Dusty Classic continues on tonight’s NXT, participant possibly being replaced

The first round of the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight’s show saw two first round matches. Kushida and Leon Ruff defeated The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano), while Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado) defeated Imperium (Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel).

Ruff and Kushida will now face The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) in the quarterfinals. Lucha House Party will face Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza) in the quarterfinals.

The first round of the Men’s Dusty Classic was scheduled to wrap on this Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode with Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Desmond Troy vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. However, it’s been announced that Adonis is not medically cleared to compete after he was injured during a squash loss to Karrion Kross on tonight’s show. There’s no word yet on who will replace Adonis in the tournament, but we will keep you updated.

The Men’s Dusty Classic quarterfinals will begin next Wednesday night on NXT with MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, plus The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ruff and Kushida.

The other quarterfinals match for an upcoming episode will see The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) face the winners of Nese and Daivari vs. Troy and Adonis’ replacement.

Stay tuned for more on the Men’s Dusty Classic. Below are a few related clips from tonight’s matches: