Joe Rogan interviews The Undertaker on his podcast

The Undertaker has made his first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Taker’s 164 minute interview on the popular podcast hosted by Joe Rogan is now live on Spotify. Tony Hinchcliffe also appears on the show, and indicated on Instagram that the interview was filmed back in mid-December.

Rogan tweeted, “Fun times with @wwe superstar @undertaker and my brother @tonyhinchcliffe! Available now on @spotify!”

Taker responded, “Not many topics we didn’t speak about! Great talk!”

The WWE website plugged the interview and noted that Taker talked to Rogan about his 30 year WWE career, his “Last Ride” documentary on the WWE Network, and more.

Rogan’s official synopsis for the podcast reads like this: “World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway is a thirty-year veteran of the sports entertainment industry, and widely considered one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. Now retired from the ring, his story is the subject of the wrestling retrospective ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’.”

