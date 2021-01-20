Cody Rhodes purchases a bus

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has purchased a bus.

Rhodes took to Twitter this week and revealed the significant purchase, which will cut out flights to Jacksonville, FL for the AEW TV tapings.

“I’m a bus guy now – it was inevitable,” Cody tweeted. “Help me design a wrap…”

Top pro wrestlers have purchased luxury buses over the years to make traveling easier, but it’s an interesting move for Rhodes as today’s schedule is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see Cody’s full tweet below: