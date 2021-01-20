Alicia Atout on Whether She has in Ring Aspirations

On the latest edition of Talkin’ Sass on VOC Nation, Sassy Stephie talked to MLW broadcaster Alicia Atout about her start in the music world, transitioning into wrestling, and whether she has aspirations in the ring. Her are some highlights:

On getting started with her blog: “So originally I was trying to be cheeky, because it felt at the time when I started it – it was in 2012 – everyone had a blog. Everyone was out there, and I was like ‘oh my gosh I’m just going to be some other person out there with a blog’ so I was like ‘let’s just call it A Music Blog, Yea’. At first I was going to do ‘A Music Blog Eh’…but I didn’t want people who did come across it to think I was just covering Canadian artists at the time, so I decided to change it to Yea so it had the essence of how we speak (in Canada) but it didn’t pigeonhole me into anything.”

On growing her blog into the wrestling genre: “It’s been really fun seeing how things have been able to grow. When I started this I was just 16 or 17 years old; I was just grabbing bands after shows and for some reason it just started catching on. And once that grew enough, it was like hey you have all these fans, (I’ll) try to pivot and start interviewing a whole other genre. That’s where wrestling fell into my lap. When that first happened, I just thought I’d be hosting my YouTube shows and that would be it. The next thing you know, I’m hosting backstage at indys at huge pay per views and being signed to huge companies. It was just a journey I never expected, but I’m very happy I decided to ride that wave.”

On being a wrestling fan: “I’ve been a fan since I was probably three-ish because my Dad was watching it with his Dad and it was something that was just always on at the house. I’d watch it with him and I never really grew out of it. There were times as a teen where I fell off in certain eras and I came back on it, and then since the last four years it’s been nonstop wrestling craziness.”

On discovering non-wwe independent wrestling promotions: “I didn’t even realize the independents existed until four years back. I literally just knew about WWE really and then some TNA. So when I discovered this whole other world, I was like ‘oh my gosh this is so cool; I don’t have to pay a crap ton for a ticket and I can still get some pretty quality wrestling.”

On MLW returning to programming: “The last show was (at) a top secret location, it was really fun though. Being back was amazing; the fact that we finally had new content for people. When your passion is in performing and being out there, and you have to sit on your butt for seven to eight months, that is torture. And the fact that I am Canadian, they hadn’t opened the border until September…when you just feel helpless that you can’t do your job, it sucks.”

On whether she wants to wrestle: “I get asked all the time (if) I (will) wrestle. Fans all the time will see like a bruise on me and say ‘she’s training finally!’ And I’m like ‘no, I’m just a mess. I just walk into everything.’ It’s never really been an ambition of mine. I literally can’t even somersault, I’m terrified I’m going to break my neck. It’s never really been a passion of mine to actually wrestle. I prefer the theatrics of being behind the scenes, being the one telling the story. I just don’t really care to have that part of it, for me anyway. Of course I respect everyone who does it… I’ve had to train to take bumps and stuff because we’re working on some things that are really, really cool, but it’s not me in a full on wrestler role.”

Talkin’ Sass drops on VOC Nation every Thursday at midnight.

Link to the episode here: