AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will feature the in-ring return of Jon Moxley, plus appearances by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Sting, and the birthday celebration for Brodie Lee Jr.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appears with Don Callis to reflect on his dominance

* Sting congratulates AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley returns to action

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara

* Matt Sydal and Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford

* Miro gives an update on his butler Chuck Taylor

* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon

* Birthday celebration for Brodie Lee Jr. with Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana vs. Luther, Serpentico, Jack Evans and Angelico

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.