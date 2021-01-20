1/20/21 MLW Fusion Report

– Fusion opens up with Saint Laurent & Rich Bocchini discussing how ACH was recently attacked at the gym while he was working out. Bocchini insinuates that Tom Laylor was behind it. Then they break down the matches for the night.

***Match #1: Daivari defeated Zenshi with a Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari is the newest member of Contra Unit & this was his MLW in-ring debut.

– We see a promo from Myron Reed saying that Daivari hasn’t missed a step. He says that two grown as men aren’t gonna lay down for Contra Unit. They’ll get what’s coming.

– We see a promo from Savio Vega discussing how Richard Holliday stole the Caribbean title from him. He challenges Holliday in a Caribbean Strap Match next week.

***Match #2: Simon Gotch defeated Jordan Oliver with a Sleeper Hold. After the match Gotch hits the Gotch Driver on Oliver & then beats him down afterwards.

– We see a recap of Los Parks becoming the new MLW World Tag Team Champions last week. Alicia Atout interviews Team Filthy on the allegations that they attacked ACH. Lawlor says that they don’t give a damn about some second rate video game character. We see a ad for Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island that’ll be airing on February 17th. We see Alicia Atout discussing the event from last week & who has acquired Promociones Dorado, as soon as Atout asks Salina about it she gets irritated & says everyone should be wondering what’s next for Mil Muertes. Atout then says she’ll get to the bottom of this no matter what.

– We then see a promo from Mads Krügger challenging Alex Hammerstone for the MLW National Openweight Championship in a Baklei Brawl match in on February 3rd. Holliday cuts a promo from Martha’s Vineyard saying he accepts the challenge from Savio Vega next week.

*** Match #3: Jacob Fatu retained the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against ACH by hitting the Moonsault for the pinfall. After the match Fatu cuts a promo saying that Contra is here to stay. Daivari then starts talking but is attacked by the Sentai Death Squad members that were holding the Contra flags & we see that Injustice were the ones responsible.