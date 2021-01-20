1/20/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

The show opens with Dark Order member -1’s birthday celebration. John Silver hypes him up and says they will get a new member in Adam Page tonight. He leads the singing of “Happy Birthday” for -1. Chaos Project and The Hybrid2 interrupt, and then a brawl breaks out. Page comes out and takes everyone out with a dive.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Page and Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, and John Silver) vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)

As I was covering the match, Word Press shut down on me, so it wasn’t saved. The match ended with Page hitting a Buckshot Lariat and Reynolds getting the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page and Dark Order

-After the match, Dark Order helps -1 lay Serpentico out with a kendo stick shot. -1 throws the rolled up papers at Serpentico. Silver tells Page he is amazing and is a good wrestler. Silver calls Page handsome and says he has nice hair. Silver drops to a knee and asks Page if he will join the Dark Order. Page says he can’t join, but Dark Order already had a victory celebration geared up. Music starts playing, but Silver shuts it down. Page says he has had fun with them, but he has done the group thing before and it didn’t end well for him. He says he is sorry and walks away.

—

The announcers run down the rest of the card, and then Alex Marvez is backstage with Chris Jericho and MJF. MJF tells Marvez to stop talking and insults his breath. MJF says he is worried that the match tonight could put more dissension in The Inner Circle tonight. Jericho says that won’t happen because they all made an agreement last week that no matter what happens, they will move along as a unit.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and introduces Sting and the AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin. Sting says there is something about Allin that reminds him of himself. He says he kind of likes it, and congratulates him on being the champion. He says he was just trying to make sure Allin had a fair shot last week, but Team Taz interrupts. Taz says Sting had a baseball bat, and Ricky Starks brings up taking it to the streets. Taz says it is up to Sting and Allin and calls them bitches. Allin tells Team Taz to be careful what they wish for, because it just might happen.

—

The Young Bucks arrive at Kenny Omega’s house for a meeting. Alex Marvez is there, as well as Michael Nakazawa. They go into the living room, and they see an oil painting of Omega and Don Callis on the wall. Callis says he had it specifically made for Omega. He says Omega was unable to attend the meeting and The Bucks say they had tried calling him. Callis says his number was changed. Callis tells Nakazawa to take Marvez and the camera guy away, but Callis keeps the camera. Callis tries to cut them a check, and Matt says that looks good, but they made that much last week. He tries to cut them another one for merchandise, but they start arguing. Callis says they were good friends to Omega, but now they are holding him back. Matt says they used to work for the company that Callis is Vice President of, and they know the checks are no good. They rip them up and throw them at him as the camera cuts out.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon

Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes immediately, but music hits in the arena and Jade Cargill comes to the stage. Avalon delivers a low-blow and goes after Rhodes’ knee. Avalon delivers a chop block and continues to work over his knee. Avalon delivers a right hand and a few chops. Rhodes comes back with a chop of his own and delivers an uppercut. Rhodes goes up top, but Avalon cuts him off. Avalon delivers a superplex and Rhodes rolls to the floor. Avalon goes after him, but Rhodes shoves him into the barricade. Rhodes delivers forearm shots, but Avalon comes back with a cross chop. Rhodes gets back into the ring and Avalon follows. Avalon delivers a suplex and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Rhodes comes back, but they drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Avalon goes for a moonsault, but Rhodes dodges it. Rhodes delivers a few shots, but Avalon delivers another shot to the knee. Avalon throws Rhodes to the outside and sends him into the barricade. Avalon tosses Rhodes back into the ring, but Rhodes counters with the Cody Cutter. Rhodes drops Avalon with a power slam and locks in the Figure Four. Rhodes goes to slap Avalon, but Avalon taps out before he can.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

—

Tully Blanchard and FTR are backstage. Blanchard says they are the number one ranked tag team again, but they are interrupted by Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy challenges Dax Harwood to a one-on-one match next week, and Luchasaurus says he will be there to make sure no one gets involved. Harwood shakes Jungle Boy’s hand and Jurassic Express walks away. After they leave, Harwood breaks a glass.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Nick Comoroto

Comoroto shoves Moxley, but Moxley delivers a headbutt. Moxley stomps and chops Comoroto in the corner, and then delivers a clothesline. Moxley goes for a cross-body, but Comoroto catches him and slams him to the mat. Comoroto puts his knee in Moxley’s face in the corner and drops him with a clothesline. Comoroto keeps Moxley grounded, but Moxley comes back with a bite to the face. Comoroto delivers a knee strike, but Moxley comes back with shots. Moxley comes off the ropes, but Comoroto stops him and delivers a brain buster over his knee. Comoroto charges, but Moxley moves and Comoroto hits the corner. Moxley kicks Comoroto a few times and delivers a suplex. Moxley goes for a few clotheslines, locks in the bulldog choke, and then Comoroto passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley grabs a mic. He says anything can happen on Wednesday nights on Dynamite. He says he can’t keep track of who’s in the Bullet Club, who’s in the Elite, and who’s in Impact Wrestling. He says all Omega did by bringing in his buddies was make it more fun and interesting. He says there will be more blood and more limbs to snap. He says he will climb back to the top and no one Omega brings in will go through him.

—

Eddie Kingston is backstage with The Family. He is informed he will take on Lance Archer next week. He says he doesn’t prepare, he just fights. Archer runs in, but Jake Roberts holds him back. Kingston and Archer argue and Kingston says one-on-one. He says The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny won’t be there, and Roberts says he won’t either.

—

Omega arrives to the arena and Marvez asks him about what happened earlier. Omega says he wasn’t there and doesn’t know. Omega finds Callis, who is sporting a black eye now. Omega asks who did it and what happened. Callis says Matt and Nick Jackson, and Omega freaks out. Marvez interrupts and Callis tells him to get out and shoves the cameraman out as well.

—

Match #4 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Matt Sydal and Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin)

Dante and Quen start the match with a handshake. They lock up and Dante drops Quen with an arm drag. Dante delivers a dropkick, and then Darius drops Kassidy with one. Top Flight drop Hardy with a double dropkick and then triple-team Quen with Sydal. Darius does a few moves to Quen and Sydal goes for the cover, but Quen kicks out. Quen tries to tag Hardy, but Hardy tells him to keep going. Quen delivers a few shots and tags in Kassidy. Kassidy takes down Top Flight on the apron, but Sydal and Top Flight come back and locks in Boston Crabs on Private Party. Hardy drops Sydal with a shot from behind as Quen tags back in. Quen splashes onto Sydal and goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Quen stomps on Sydal and takes him to the corner. Kassidy tags back in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kassidy is in control of Sydal. Quen tags in, but Top Flight and Sydal come back. Hardy gets dropped with a dive on the floor. Top Flight drop Kassidy with a double team and Dante gets a roll-up for two. Darius tags in, but Quen counters and tags in Hardy. Hardy drops Darius with the Side Effect, and then does the same to Dante and Sydal. Hardy goes for a triple cover, but they all kicks out. Quen tags back in and kicks Sydal in the head. Quen goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal comes back with a kick and tags in Dante. Dante takes Quen to the mat and goes for the cover, but Hardy and Kassidy break it up. Hardy knocks Darius to the floor and Kassidy hits Dante with a chair behind the referee’s back. Quen hits the Shooting Star Press and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Private Party

-After the match, Sydal and Top Flight try to fight back, but Hardy and Private Party beat them down.

—

The Inner Circle is backstage, minus Chris Jericho. MJF says if he had it his way, the match wouldn’t be happening tonight, but Jericho is their leader. Sammy Guevara says if he had it his way, a lot of things would be different and gets in MJF’s face. Everyone stands up, but MJF says he is coming from a good place. MJF says to go out there, get the match out of the way, and get in a good place.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford (w/Charles Taylor, Kip Sabian, and Miro)