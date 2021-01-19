Tony Khan: “I’m really excited about adding a third hour of television”

In a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the company adding a third hour of television, while confirming that AEW Dynamite will remain two hours in length.

“I’m really excited about adding a third hour of television, that’s going to be the most important thing for us, we’ve accumulated so much talent and depth and being able to showcase all of our great wrestlers.

It will not be a third hour of Dynamite and it will not be on Wednesday, but it will be a third hour with WarnerMedia and great exposure for us, we’ve got AEW Dark, which has been a great platform for wrestlers on YouTube and there are other streaming options and shows that we can do on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

There will be more opportunities and real estate for our wrestlers, we’re not oversaturating, I definitely don’t want to do three hours of Dynamite and I feel strongly about keeping our big four pay-per-views. We may develop other shows and streaming specials and big episodes of AEW Dynamite, but expanding our calendar in 2021.”