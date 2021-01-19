Private Party wins future match for the Impact Tag Team Championships, AEW stars appear on Impact

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, along with several AEW wrestlers.

The opening segment on tonight’s show featured a clip of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, and Don Callis hanging out and celebrating their main event win over Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin at last Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The clip was from backstage after Saturday’s win. Callis noted that he and Omega were headed back to Jacksonville for Dynamite and to “disappear for a while,” but he didn’t want anyone to forget what they’ve done while here at Impact. He also said that Omega and The Good Brothers were already planning what’s next and while they are taking a hiatus from Impact, they will be back.

Tonight’s show also featured an in-ring segment where The Good Brothers came to the ring to brag about last Saturday’s Hard To Kill main event. They were interrupted by Sabin, who said he wanted a rematch for the titles. The Good Brothers pointed out how Alex Shelley wasn’t here again tonight, but Sabin said he had another guy. That’s when James Storm made his return to the company. Storm and Sabin went to the ring to make a case for a title shot, but were interrupted by AEW’s Matt Hardy and Private Party. Matt praised Private Party and said they should be the ones getting a title shot. He also plugged the six-man match on this week’s Dynamite, which will see Hardy and Private Party take on Matt Sydal and Top Flight. Hardy also mentioned that he saved Impact from collapsing in 2016, and that he and brother Jeff Hardy technically never lost the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

It was then announced that the main event would feature Storm and Sabin vs. Private Party with the winners being named the new #1 contenders to The Good Brothers.

Khan and Tony Schiavone later released another “paid advertisement” segment on tonight’s Impact, but this time AEW producer Jerry Lynn was featured at Khan’s side. They plugged tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite and revealed that they were in Nashville for tonight’s show.

Shortly after the tag team main event began, Khan and Lynn brought two chairs out to get a closer look at the action. Hardy was also out as he accompanied Private Party to the ring. The finish saw Lynn interfere to help Private Party get the pin to win, and become the new #1 contenders to The Good Brothers’ World Tag Team Titles.

After the main event, The Good Brothers faced off with Private Party until Sabin and Storm attacked them. Impact went off the air after a big brawl broke out.

There is no word on when Private Party vs. The Good Brothers will take place for the titles, or if Sabin and Storm will be added to the match due to the interference.

On a related note, Swann appeared on tonight’s show and mentioned that he’s not sure if his feud with Omega is finished, but he did know that Omega was not in the building tonight. Swann then continued his feud with TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.

AEW has announced that Omega will be on tomorrow’s Dynamite show to “reflect on his dominance” as of late. Callis will be with him, but there’s no word yet on if any other Impact stars will be appearing.

Stay tuned for more on the Impact – AEW storyline. Below are several related shots from tonight’s segments on Impact: