Possible departure from Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie came up short in her quest to win the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title at Hard to Kill in her match against Deonna Purrazzo. Fightful Select has more details on where things stand between her and Impact after speculation that she could be leaving the company.

According to Fightful, despite reports that she would be working the recent Impact tapings on Sunday and Monday, that was not the case as she was not present for either. Valkyrie posted a photo on Instagram of her flying out of Tennessee, and that sparked rumors that it was a potential red herring ahead of the tapings.

Fightful also notes that there are still unknowns regarding her actual contract with Impact. She said in a tweet early last year that she had signed a two-year deal with the promotion in 2019.

Additionally, there were reports last December that WWE had been inquiring about Impact stars with expiring contracts.