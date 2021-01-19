Paul Jones
Real Name: Paul Frederik
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 230 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 16, 1942
Date of Death: April 18, 2018
Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas
Resided: Georgia
Pro Debut: 1961
Retired: 1991
Trained By: Morris Siegel & Paul Boesch
Finishing Move: Karate Thrust
Biography
– Paul also went by Al Fredericks & Mr. Florida. He was nicknamed No. 1.
– Apart from being a decorated wrestler, Paul was known as the manager of Paul Jones’ Army.
– Titles & Accolades held by Paul included the Big Time Television Championship
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Other Honoree (2004)
– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship
– NWA Eastern States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Florida Brass Knuckles Championship
– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Florida Television Championship (2x)
– NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (6x)
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship
– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship
– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship (6x)
– NWA World Television Championship (5x)
– PNW Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– SAPW Heavyweight Championship
– April 18, 2018, Paul passed away.