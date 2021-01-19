Paul Jones



Real Name: Paul Frederik

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 230 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 16, 1942

Date of Death: April 18, 2018

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Resided: Georgia

Pro Debut: 1961

Retired: 1991

Trained By: Morris Siegel & Paul Boesch

Finishing Move: Karate Thrust

Biography

– Paul also went by Al Fredericks & Mr. Florida. He was nicknamed No. 1.

– Apart from being a decorated wrestler, Paul was known as the manager of Paul Jones’ Army.

– Titles & Accolades held by Paul included the Big Time Television Championship

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Other Honoree (2004)

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship

– NWA Eastern States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Florida Brass Knuckles Championship

– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Florida Television Championship (2x)

– NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (6x)

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship

– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship

– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship (6x)

– NWA World Television Championship (5x)

– PNW Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– SAPW Heavyweight Championship

– April 18, 2018, Paul passed away.