Ox Baker



Real Name: Douglas Albert Baker Sr.

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 340 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 19, 1934

Date of Death: October 20, 2014

Hometown: Sedalia, Missouri

Pro Debut: 1964

Retired: April 19, 2014

Trained By: Buddy Austin, Bob Geigel & Pat O’Connor

Finishing Move: The Heart Punch

Biography

– Baker used the ring names Ox Baker, Doug Baker, the Ox & the Arkansas Ox.

– Titles & Accolades held by Baker include the ACW Tag Team Championship

– ASWA Georgia Television Championship

– ASWA United States Heavyweight Championship

– ASWA World Heavyweight Championship

– AWA Midwest Tag Team Championship (3x)

– Cauliflower Alley Club – Other Honoree (2002)

– CCW Heavyweight Championship

– IWA North American Heavyweight Championship

– MCW International Heavyweight Championship

– New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame (2009)

– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship

– NWA Austra-Asian Tag Team Championship

– NWA Calgary Canadian Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship

– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship

– NWA Gulf Coast Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Los Angeles World Tag Team Championship

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship

– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship

– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship

– NWF North American Heavyweight Championship

– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship

– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship

– WWA World Heavyweight Championship

– WWA World Tag Team Championship

– WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship

– WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship

– October 20, 2014, Baker passed away due to complications from a heart attack.