Ox Baker
Real Name: Douglas Albert Baker Sr.
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 340 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 19, 1934
Date of Death: October 20, 2014
Hometown: Sedalia, Missouri
Pro Debut: 1964
Retired: April 19, 2014
Trained By: Buddy Austin, Bob Geigel & Pat O’Connor
Finishing Move: The Heart Punch
Biography
– Baker used the ring names Ox Baker, Doug Baker, the Ox & the Arkansas Ox.
– Titles & Accolades held by Baker include the ACW Tag Team Championship
– ASWA Georgia Television Championship
– ASWA United States Heavyweight Championship
– ASWA World Heavyweight Championship
– AWA Midwest Tag Team Championship (3x)
– Cauliflower Alley Club – Other Honoree (2002)
– CCW Heavyweight Championship
– IWA North American Heavyweight Championship
– MCW International Heavyweight Championship
– New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame (2009)
– NWA American Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship
– NWA Austra-Asian Tag Team Championship
– NWA Calgary Canadian Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship
– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship
– NWA Gulf Coast Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Los Angeles World Tag Team Championship
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship
– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship
– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship
– NWF North American Heavyweight Championship
– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship
– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship
– WWA World Heavyweight Championship
– WWA World Tag Team Championship
– WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship
– WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship
– October 20, 2014, Baker passed away due to complications from a heart attack.