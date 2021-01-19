Joey Ryan says he has not committed any crimes

Joey Ryan, probably the one hardest hit from the #SpeakingOut fallout, doubled-down on his innocence in a tweet yesterday, saying he has not committed any crime.

I have not committed any crimes. I have never been investigated for a crime. There has never been any evidence connecting me to a crime. I have never even been a person of interest in a crime. It is bizarre that some would expect me to live my life like a criminal. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 18, 2021

Ryan was accused by several women and ended up losing his job with Impact Wrestling and his indie promotion Bar Wrestling closing up as well due to the serious allegations of sexual abuse and improper behavior. Ryan has since filed half a dozen lawsuits against some of the accusers as well as a $10 million lawsuit against Impact Wrestling for breach of contract.

Back in June, Ryan admitted that he did not always treat people with respect acknowledged that it was possible that he pursued people that he thought were interested in him and invaded their personal space and made them feel uncomfortable in the process, flat out denied of ever sexually abusing anyone.

The 41-year-old has not wrestled since the beginning of June, with his last match being against Crazzy Steve on an episode of Impact Wrestling.