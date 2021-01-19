Impact Wrestling and GFW Lawsuit Now Officially Dismissed

It was reported last week that Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Media reached a settlement in the lawsuit over GFW footage that Jarrett filed. PWInsider reports that the case was officially dismissed on January 14, with the caveat that it can be opened again if the settlement falls through. The two parties told the court on January 8 they agreed to the settlement.

This follows a legal battle that ran for two years. Sources in WWE stated that Jarrett has not commented over the settlement but was in a “great mood”, which could mean he got some sort of monetary settlement. At this time it’s unknown who owns the GFW Amped footage after the settlement. It was noted that if the DVDs go back on sale or content appears on Impact+, then it’s likely that Impact bought the footage as part of the settlement.