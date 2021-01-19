Impact Results 1/19/21

The new announce team of Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown are on the call for this week.

Match 1. EY VS Rhino.

Deaner with Joe Doring help take down Rhino in the opener.

Backstage Moose takes out Rich Swann after the match at Final Battle.

We pick up tonight’s action with The Good Brothers in the ring talking about their big win at the PPV. Chris Sabin walks out to the ramp and interjects that he and Alex Shelley want a rematch. Doc tells him he has no partner. Just then James Storm’s music hits and he enters the arena. James Storm introduces himself as a simple man who likes to drink and hunt.

Just then Matt Hardy enters the arena with Private Party! He says they have the potential to be the second best tag team of all time. (Next to him and his brother) Matt says they are there for a warm of match.

Matt says everyone should be on their knees bowing to him, since he saved the company a few years ago. He says Private Party should get a tag team title match right now. Gallows says they will go in the back and have a few drinks, while Private Party face Sabin and James Storm.

Matt Cordona is interviewed backstage. He says he is a 18 year vet that is there to prove he belongs to himself.

Kiera Hogan and Tashia Steelz are shown backstage with Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K. Hogan and Tashia are hitting up Tenille for money. Johnny Swinger walks up and tries to work his way into some fun with the girls. Swinger says he has no cash. He checks out. Brian Myers and walks in and confronts Fallah Bahh who decided to tell the girls they stole the money from him.. This sets up a match later tonight between Myers and Bahh.

Match 2. Jordynne Grace and Jazz VS Susan and Kimber Lee (with Deonna Purrazzo)

Jazz and Susan end up in the ring after all four start off with a four way brawl. Jazz pushes Susan in the corner. We go to break as Susan fights off Grace and tosses her to the floor.

We are back and Kimber has Grace locked up in the ring. Susan tags in and this incarnation of Su Yung seams to be more of a business women, but ruthless none the less. Grace regains a advantage and momentarily has Susan on her shoulders. Susan fights her way out and tags Kimber. They double team Grace. Kimber tries to trade chops with Grace, and that doesn’t work out. Grace hits a back elbow and a lariat. Grace gets to Jazz. Susan tags, but Jazz takes her out in the corner. Grace re-enters and hits a Vader Bomb on Susan. Jazz hits a DDT as a follow up for a two count.

Purrazzo hits Jazz on the back of the head with the championship belt. Susan rolls her up for the win.

Winners… Kimber Lee and Susan.

Taya Valkyrie is backstage interviewed. Taya says she isn’t done with Deonna. Just then, Johnny Bravo comes up and says they know she set up the shooting at the wedding last year. Tommy Dreamer follows. Taya admits to it and says she deserved more from him and he deserved more too. Dreamer says they are sending her to Stamford Jail. Rosemary meets her at the door. Rosemary asks how she could have done that. Taya says her biggest accomplishments is having her in her corner. Rosemary hugs her as security takes her out of the building. Crazzy Steve comes to Rosemary’s aide. Rosemary asks Steve if the crazy in her life frightens him. Steve says it excites him.

Tony Schiavone is shown in the AEW studios. We flip over to Jerry Lynn and Tony Khan somewhere else backstage. Khan says they are going to watch Big Money Matt and Private Party tonight. Tony then recaps what is happening tomorrow night on Dynamite. Khan says he invited Matt Hardy because he is the biggest carny in wrestling. He is the man to give results. He just wants AEW to beat Impact tonight. They says they will be at ringside.

Rich Swann enters the arena. He grabs the mic and says he felt the pressure of being Impact World Champion. He says he lives for that pressure. He says Sabin and Moose gave their best, but he couldn’t trust Moose. He says his full attention has been on Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Tonight Omega is on the backburner, it is all about Moose and he calls him out to the stage.

Moose comes out the TNA World Championship in a suit. He grabs the mic and drops the belt to his feet. He says I know you are angry, but people make bad decisions when they are angry. Moose says that will get him angry. He tells Swann to not make him angry. Swann challenges him to a match for the Impact World Championship right now. Moose says you are on my time. He will says he will say when the match is. Swann asks what do we now, and punches Moose. Moose has his coat and shirt ripped off. Moose tries a spear and misses. Swann hits a Phoenix Splash as the segment ends.

Scott D’Amore is shown backstage with Rohit and TJP, the X-Division Champion. Rohit is livid TJP is champion and he wants a rematch. D’Amore says he will get his rematch in two weeks. Rohit storms off, D’Amore finishes saying it will be a non title match. lol He and TJP both have a good laugh.

Tashia and Kiera are backstage with Alisha Edwards. Alisha says she has money. A ref walks in. They tell him they are throwing a giant celebration. They tell the ref they have several packages for him, all he has to do is tell him what package they want when they become tag champs. Just then Havok and Neveah show and say they want the best package. Hogan and Steelz bail.

Match 3. Brian Myers VS Fallah Bahh

Myers goes for a single leg on Bahh. That is actually funny. No chance. Fallah takes Myers down with a shoulder block, slam and legdrop. He gets a two count off the sequence. He then hits a splash which makes Myers flee from the ring. Myers re-enters and gives a stiff kick and clothesline to Bahh. Bahh takes a few stiff punches to the face. Myers locks on a rear chin lock. Bahh gets back on his feet and hits a belly to back out of the headlock/chinlock. Fallah squashes Myers several times in the corner.

Myers tries to fight back by hitting Fallah in the head. That doesn’t seem to work. Fallah pokes Myers by accident in the eye. The ref stops the match for a second. Myers kicks Fallah in the groin and gets the pin.

Winner Brian Myers.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton are interviewed backstage. Austin complains he has been on the sidelines at Hard to Kill. He calls out Matt Cardona. He tells him sitting in catering in your gear is not what people are paying to see. Just then Josh Alexander confronts Ace. Josh tells him he is there to make sure Ace never reaches his potential. Cordona enters and saves Alexander after Fulton attacks him from behind. The two fight off Ace and Fulton as we go to break.

A recap of the Sami Callahan/Eddie Edwards match is shown. Striker and D-Lo announce the match threw still photography..

Edwards is shown backstage with a doctor. Brian Myers runs in saying his eye hurts from the eye poke. He calls Eddie a backyarder (wrestler) Eddie challenges him to a match next week.

Main Event. Match 4. Chris Sabin and James Storm VS Private Party (with Big Money Matt)

Storm and Sabin head out first. Matt Hardy and the Private Party head out next. The AEW team will make their debut in this match. Will Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn make good on their claim to be at ringside?

Back from break, Sabin is in with Isiah Kassidy. Sabin and Kassidy simply put on a clinic of arm drags and flips. Private Party gain an advantage and make a few quick tags. Storm grows tired of the onslaught and forces a tag. Kassidy hits a spinning DDT of Storm.

Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn enter the arena taking notes as we go to break. Marq Quen is in the ring in control for Private Party.