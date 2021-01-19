Final viewership and ratings for Friday’s WWE Smackdown

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown, featuring a show-closing contract signing segment with Adam Pearce and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, drew an average of 2.262 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.153 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.120 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.82 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.36 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.68 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.31 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

Besides the taped Christmas Night episode that drew 3.303 million viewers with a 0.96 rating in the 18-49 demographic, this is the best SmackDown viewership and rating since the Survivor Series go-home show on November 20, which drew 2.326 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the key demo.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, and #5 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV. Magnum PI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.516 million viewers. Shark Tank topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.73.

ESPN’s NBA game between the Lakers and the Pelicans at 10pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing just 1.640 million viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night in cable viewership with 3.993 million viewers, ranking #18 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode