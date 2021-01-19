Eric Martin

Real Name: Eric S. Martin

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 229 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 7, 1995

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2014

Trained By: MCW Academy & ROH Dojo

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Martin is nicknamed Classic & Old School.

– September 12, 2015, Martin competed in the GSW Black Jack Brawl Battle Royal.

– September 23rd, Martin & Joey Janela lost to George Gatton & Brittany Blake at CZW Dojo Wars.

– September 26th, Martin lost to Joe Kerr at DCW Autumn to Ashes.

– January 30, 2016, Martin defeated Mr. Ooh La La at ECWA New Year’s Revolutions V.

– April 9th, Martin lost to Tyler Stone at WORLD-1 Homecoming.

– May 6th, Martin challenged AJ Spectre for the FSW Primero Title.

– June 11th, The Classics (Martin & Tyler Stone) lost to Chris Wylde & Damian Adams at DCW Night of No Limits ’16.

– July 4th, Martin defeated Cameron Jackson in a No DQ match at PCW Revolutionary Wargames ’16.

– August 6th, The Classics defeated Zac Conner & Joe Kerr to win the DCW Tag Team Titles.

– August 31st, Martin & Josh Adams defeated Kit Osbourne & Mike Del at CZW Dojo Wars.

– September 7th, Martin entered into the CZW Dramatic Destination Series.

– October 29th, The Classics defeated Kid America & Erik Bromley for the WORLD-1 Tag Team Titles.

– December 10th, The Classics retained the DCW Tag Team Titles against Kid America & Swayze.

– January 14, 2017, Martin competed in the DCW Rumble for Glory.

– February 25th, The Classics defended the DCW Tag Team Titles against Joe Kerr & Adam Ugly.

– March 18th, The Classics lost the WORLD-1 Tag Team Titles to The Mayor & Travis Lee but Martin would defeat Travis Lee for the WORLD-1 Television Title.

– April 15th, Martin challenged Cory Kastle for the DCW Heavyweight Title.

– June 10th, Martin lost the WORLD-1 Television Title to the Mayor.

– June 24th, The Classics defeated The Extreme Rednecks (Chuck Payne & Kyle Payne) for the ECWA Unified Tag Team Titles.

– August 19th, The Classics & Swayze defeated Omega Phoenix, Raymond Dauger & Zac Conner at DCW SummerClash ’17.

– December 9th, The Classics lost the DCW Tag Team Titles to The Punk Rock All Stars (Drake Carter & Shaun Cannon) but Martin would win the DCW Heavyweight Title by winning the Rumble for Glory.

– February 24, 2018, The Classics lost to Robby & Bobby at MCW Winter Blast ’18.

– March 24th, Martin retained the DCW Heavyweight Title against Cory Kastle.

– June 23rd, Martin lost the title to Robbie Radke.

– September 29th, The Saviors (Martin & John Skyler) defeated Rayo & Brian Johnson at MCW Tag Wars ’18.

– December 1st, Martin defeated Nick Comoroto at MCW Seasons Beatings ’18.

– February 23, 2019, The Saviors lost to SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) at the MCW Anniversary Show.

– April 12th, Martin defeated Alexander James at H20 Opportunity Knocks 3.

– June 8th, Martin challenged Breaker Morant for the SKPW United States Title.

– July 13th, The Saviors defeated Bobby & Robby for the vacant MCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 12th, Martin won a 3-Way at SKPW Showdown at Toll Man Joe’s.

– December 7th, Martin lost to Rey Calitri at ECWA Toys for Tots ’19.

– January 17, 2020, The Saviors lost the MCW Tag Team Titles to Rush Hour (Deion Epps & Tommy Seto).

– January 18th, Martin won the vacant ECWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title by winning a 3-Way.

– September 12th, Martin defeated Preacher Finneus James at H20 HustleMania III.

– September 29th, Martin lost to a Very Good Professional Wrestler in the first round of the 24th Annual ECWA Super 8 Tournament.

– October 2nd, Martin lost to Adam Priest at ACTION Friday Night Fights.

– December 5th, Martin retained the ECWA Legacy Title against Chris Wylde.

– December 25th, Martin & Ken Dixon lost to Dante Caballero & Joe Keys on ROH TV.

– December 28th, Martin lost to Kurt Bale on We Want Wrestling.