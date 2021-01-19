Eric Martin
Real Name: Eric S. Martin
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 229 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 7, 1995
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pro Debut: 2014
Trained By: MCW Academy & ROH Dojo
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Martin is nicknamed Classic & Old School.
– September 12, 2015, Martin competed in the GSW Black Jack Brawl Battle Royal.
– September 23rd, Martin & Joey Janela lost to George Gatton & Brittany Blake at CZW Dojo Wars.
– September 26th, Martin lost to Joe Kerr at DCW Autumn to Ashes.
– January 30, 2016, Martin defeated Mr. Ooh La La at ECWA New Year’s Revolutions V.
– April 9th, Martin lost to Tyler Stone at WORLD-1 Homecoming.
– May 6th, Martin challenged AJ Spectre for the FSW Primero Title.
– June 11th, The Classics (Martin & Tyler Stone) lost to Chris Wylde & Damian Adams at DCW Night of No Limits ’16.
– July 4th, Martin defeated Cameron Jackson in a No DQ match at PCW Revolutionary Wargames ’16.
– August 6th, The Classics defeated Zac Conner & Joe Kerr to win the DCW Tag Team Titles.
– August 31st, Martin & Josh Adams defeated Kit Osbourne & Mike Del at CZW Dojo Wars.
– September 7th, Martin entered into the CZW Dramatic Destination Series.
– October 29th, The Classics defeated Kid America & Erik Bromley for the WORLD-1 Tag Team Titles.
– December 10th, The Classics retained the DCW Tag Team Titles against Kid America & Swayze.
– January 14, 2017, Martin competed in the DCW Rumble for Glory.
– February 25th, The Classics defended the DCW Tag Team Titles against Joe Kerr & Adam Ugly.
– March 18th, The Classics lost the WORLD-1 Tag Team Titles to The Mayor & Travis Lee but Martin would defeat Travis Lee for the WORLD-1 Television Title.
– April 15th, Martin challenged Cory Kastle for the DCW Heavyweight Title.
– June 10th, Martin lost the WORLD-1 Television Title to the Mayor.
– June 24th, The Classics defeated The Extreme Rednecks (Chuck Payne & Kyle Payne) for the ECWA Unified Tag Team Titles.
– August 19th, The Classics & Swayze defeated Omega Phoenix, Raymond Dauger & Zac Conner at DCW SummerClash ’17.
– December 9th, The Classics lost the DCW Tag Team Titles to The Punk Rock All Stars (Drake Carter & Shaun Cannon) but Martin would win the DCW Heavyweight Title by winning the Rumble for Glory.
– February 24, 2018, The Classics lost to Robby & Bobby at MCW Winter Blast ’18.
– March 24th, Martin retained the DCW Heavyweight Title against Cory Kastle.
– June 23rd, Martin lost the title to Robbie Radke.
– September 29th, The Saviors (Martin & John Skyler) defeated Rayo & Brian Johnson at MCW Tag Wars ’18.
– December 1st, Martin defeated Nick Comoroto at MCW Seasons Beatings ’18.
– February 23, 2019, The Saviors lost to SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) at the MCW Anniversary Show.
– April 12th, Martin defeated Alexander James at H20 Opportunity Knocks 3.
– June 8th, Martin challenged Breaker Morant for the SKPW United States Title.
– July 13th, The Saviors defeated Bobby & Robby for the vacant MCW Tag Team Titles.
– October 12th, Martin won a 3-Way at SKPW Showdown at Toll Man Joe’s.
– December 7th, Martin lost to Rey Calitri at ECWA Toys for Tots ’19.
– January 17, 2020, The Saviors lost the MCW Tag Team Titles to Rush Hour (Deion Epps & Tommy Seto).
– January 18th, Martin won the vacant ECWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title by winning a 3-Way.
– September 12th, Martin defeated Preacher Finneus James at H20 HustleMania III.
– September 29th, Martin lost to a Very Good Professional Wrestler in the first round of the 24th Annual ECWA Super 8 Tournament.
– October 2nd, Martin lost to Adam Priest at ACTION Friday Night Fights.
– December 5th, Martin retained the ECWA Legacy Title against Chris Wylde.
– December 25th, Martin & Ken Dixon lost to Dante Caballero & Joe Keys on ROH TV.
– December 28th, Martin lost to Kurt Bale on We Want Wrestling.