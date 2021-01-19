Dalton Castle Files Trademark on Ring Name, Update on Talks With ROH
PWInsider reports that former ROH World champion Dalton Castle recently filed a trademark on his name. His trademark was filed under goods and services for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
As previously reported, Castle recently became a free agent earlier this month. PWInsider noted that while Castle is still currently in talks for a new contract with ROH, he passed on signing an addendum to his previous contract.