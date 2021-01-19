AEW Unrivaled Series 4 Action Figure Lineup Announced
Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer announced the lineup for Series 4 of the AEW Unrivaled action figure series. You can see the lineup below:
* Santana
* Ortiz
* Matt Hardy
* Dustin Rhodes
* Kenny Omega
* Sammy Guevara
This will be the first time Santana, Ortiz, and Guevara have received action figures. This will also be the first AEW action figure for Matt Hardy.
AEW UNRIVALED AND UNMATCHED SERIES:
There will be another series of AEW figures coming, called Unmatched – starting in Fall, allowing deeper dive into AEW! Waves monthly between Unrivaled & Unmatched.
Photos of Wave 4 are coming soon – currently in professional photography.
