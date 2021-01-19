AEW Unrivaled Series 4 Action Figure Lineup Announced

Jan 19, 2021 - by James Walsh

Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer announced the lineup for Series 4 of the AEW Unrivaled action figure series. You can see the lineup below:

* Santana
* Ortiz
* Matt Hardy
* Dustin Rhodes
* Kenny Omega
* Sammy Guevara

This will be the first time Santana, Ortiz, and Guevara have received action figures. This will also be the first AEW action figure for Matt Hardy.

