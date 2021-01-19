AEW files a trademark for “Too Sweet”

AEW was able to file a trademark on the famous wrestling catchphrase and hand gesture, “Too Sweet,” last week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 11. AEW filed the trademark for use in merchandising apparel and entertainment services.

WWE had previously filed a trademark on the hand gesture back in 2015.

A cease and desist order was even filed by WWE against the Young Bucks for using the gesture back in 2017. However WWE had issues with the trademark due to a similar one already being owned by the University of Texas (the “Hook ‘Em Horns” sign). WWE reportedly abandoned their trademark on “Too Sweet” in 2017.