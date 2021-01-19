Actor David Krumholtz comments on Raw appearance as Drew McIntyre

The actor who spoofed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during last night’s RAW was David Krumholtz.

As noted, RAW featured a Dirt Sheet segment where The Miz and John Morrison brought out Gillberg to spoof WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and then brought out a Fake McIntyre to spoof the WWE Champion. Krumholtz confirmed on his Instagram account that he played the role of the WWE Champion.

“You’re gosh darn right I was on the @wwe tonight. Thanks to all those who made this happen, specifically @celdyer,” he wrote.

Krumholtz thanked Christine Lubrano, who was just hired to work as WWE’s new Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations.

Krumholtz has starred on a number of TV shows, including “Numb3rs” on CBS, and several movies, including the “Santa Clause” and “Harold & Kumar” franchises.

Next week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW will see the return of the real McIntyre and Goldberg for their final face-off before doing battle at the Rumble pay-per-view.

Below is video from last night’s Dirt Sheet segment, along with the Instagram post from Krumholtz: