WWE Raw preview for tonight’s episode

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will return to action on tonight’s RAW, her first match since defeating Nikki Cross on the November 23 RAW. She will be facing the RAW Women’s Champion and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions tonight – Asuka.

RAW will also see Randy Orton react to last week’s fireball attack by Bliss. WWE announced a storyline injury update last week, noting that Orton suffered minor burns to the face.

WWE has not announced any other happenings for tonight’s show, but we know that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will not be appearing live in person due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. There’s no word on when WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will appear again to promote the Royal Rumble match with McIntyre.

