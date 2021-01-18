Styles puts over Royal Rumble match with John Cena

Jan 18, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

While speaking on The Bump, AJ Styles spoke very highly of his WWE Championship Match against John Cena that took place at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

He said, “I think about this match with John Cena, and I would say, out of all the matches I’ve had, this was the best one. A lot of people don’t know this, but we never left the ring in this match. We never went outside of the ring; it was all in the ring, which is not really heard of these days. I’m really proud of that match.”

