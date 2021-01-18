Real Name: Brian Cameron

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 28, 1985

Hometown: San Luis Obispo, California

Pro Debut: 2011

Trained By: APW Boot Camp

Finishing Move: Pumphandle Slam

Biography

– Sledge uses the nickname The Metalhead Maniac.

– August 26, 2011, Sledge defeated Tenchismo on Vendetta Pro Underground.

– November 12th, Sledge defeated Ricky Ruffin at NAW Wrestlecade.

– January 22, 2012, Sledge competed in the #1 Contendership Battle Royal at Vendetta Pro Reflexion ’12.

– April 15th, Creepshow (Sledge & JD Horror) challenged Dos Perfectos (Greg Hernandez & Jesse Jiménez) for the APW/Vendetta Pro Unified Tag Team Titles.

– May 5th, Sledge & Tenchismo lost to Mikey Jay & Daniel Torch in the first round of the APW Young Lions Cup ’12.

– June 23rd, Sledge lost to Billy Blade at Vendetta Pro Summer Sizzle ’12.

– September 22nd, Sledge lost to Dalton Frost at GRPW Golden Opportunity.

– October 20th, Creepshow & Nathan Graves defeated Billy Blade & The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) at Vendetta Pro/APW Terror Dome ’12.

– January 19, 2013, Sledge competed in the GRPW Chain Royal Rumble.

– February 1st, Creepshow challenged The Von Dooms (Vintage Dragon & Cyanide) for the EWF Tag Team Titles.

– March 24th, Sledge lost to Nick Ruiz at the PREMIER Debut Show.

– May 25th, Sledge defeated Buddy Royal on Vendetta Pro Underground.

– September 28th, Sledge defeated Jeckles on Vendetta Pro Underground.

– October 25th, Sledge lost to Dave Dutra in the first round of the WFC Mission City Cup.

– November 8th, Sledge competed in the APW Open Rumble.

– December 14th, Sledge defeated Dejon Brown at PCW Pandemonium.

– January 18, 2014, Creepshow won a 4-Way Elimination to win the vacant Vendetta Pro Tag Team Titles.

– March 1st, Creepshow lost the titles to The Ballard Brothers.

– March 30th, Sledge challenged Jeff Cobb for the PREMIER Heavyweight Title.

– April 26th, Sledge won a Battle Royal at WFC Battle Scar Run.

– June 2nd, Sledge challenged Billy Blade for the Vendetta Pro Heavyweight Title.

– June 7th, Sledge won a 7-Way Elimination at WFC School’s Out for the Summer Bash.

– June 13th, Sledge competed in a Lucky 7 Gauntlet at APW Friday the 13th.

– August 2nd, Sledge lost to JD Horror in a House of Horrors match at Vendetta Pro VendettaVersary.

– September 6th, Sledge challenged Sasha Darevko for the ACE Unified Title.

– October 10th, Sledge challenged Robby Phoenix for the SBW Title.

– October 31st, Sledge won a 3-Way to win the WFC Mission City Cup.

– January 31, 2015, Sledge defeated Bobby Hart to win the UEW Heavyweight Title.

– March 21st, Sledge retained the title in a 3-Way.

– May 23rd, Sledge defended the title in a 3-Way.

– June 14th, Sledge defeated Rik Luxury at WFC HopeMania.

– August 22nd, Sledge retained the UEW Heavyweight Title against JD Horror in a House of Horrors Death match.

– September 19th, Sledge lost to Royce Isaacs at Primos Slave to the Deathmatch VI.

– October 2nd, Sledge competed in a Gauntlet for the Hoodslam Golden Gig Title.

– November 13th, Sledge won the WFC Heavyweight Title by winning a 3-Way.

– May 13, 2016, Sledge competed in a 4-Way for the Vendetta Pro Heavyweight Title.

– August 27th, Sledge & Christina Von Eerie lost to Shotzi Blackheart & El Chupacabra in the first round of the GRPW Golden Thrones Tournament.

– September 17th, Sledge retained the WFC Heavyweight Title against B-Boy.

– September 25th, Sledge defended the title against Jeff Cobb.

– March 18, 2017, Sledge retained the title against Mike Matthews.

– May 13th, Sledge challenged Tony Vargas for the EBPW Title.

– June 17th, Sledge & Marcus Eriks defeated The Suburban Commandos (D-Unit & T-Rent) for the BOTW Tag Team Titles.

– July 14th, Sledge defeated Rik Luxury at BTW Newark Showdown.

– July 22nd, Sledge challenged Mr. Primetime for the GRPW Heavyweight Title.

– July 28th, Sledge competed in a 3-Way for the NWA International Tri-Force Title.

– August 26th, Sledge lost to Brody King in the first round of the 2nd Annual GRPW Golden Thrones Tournament.

– September 23rd, Sledge retained the WFC Heavyweight Title against Mike Rayne.

– November 2nd, Sledge defended the title against Jeckles.

– December 2nd, Sledge challenged Rik Luxury for the Vendetta Pro Western States Title.

– December 3rd, Sledge lost the WFC Heavyweight Title to Jeckles.

– February 24, 2018, Sledge defeated Funny Bone for the Cen-Cal Pro Heavyweight Title.

– March 17th, Sledge lost to Eli Drake at BOTW Year II.

– June 24th, Sledge lost to Nick Aldis on CWFH.

– August 18th, Sledge challenged Aaron O’Malley for the WAW International Title.

– November 1st, Sledge won a Battle Royal at FIST November to Remember ’18.

– January 11, 2019, Sledge competed in the first round of the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Six Pack Challenge ’19.

– April 5th, Sledge competed in the Blackcraft Baphomet Battle Royal.

– April 13th, Sledge & Chris Cruz lost to The Pump Patrol (Curt Matthews & Jared Wayne) in the first round of the WildKat Tag Team Classic Tournament ’19.

– August 16th, Sledge challenged Scotty Wringer for the BTW Heavyweight Title.

– December 14th, Sledge & Victor Benjamin lost to The Soldiers of Savagery (Malcolm Moses & Jasper Kaun) at MCW/ROH Future of Honor 3.