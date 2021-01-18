Paul Varelans

Real Name: Paul Varelans

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 300 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 17, 1969

Date of Death: January 16, 2021

Hometown: Sunnyvale, California

Resided: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: 1995

Retired: 1998

Biography

– Varelans was known for his time in the UFC but he also had a brief stint with ECW in 1996. He was nicknamed the Polar Bear since he was billed from Alaska.

– Varelans’ MMA record included 9 Wins & 9 Losses. He was a semifinalist in the IFC Kombat in Kyiv Tournament, WVC 5 Tournament, UFC 6 Tournament, UFC 8 Tournament & a finalist in the UFC 7 Tournament.

– June 8, 1996, Varelans defeated Jason Helton at a ECW event.

– June 14th, Varelans defeated Jason Helton at a ECW event.

– June 22nd, Varelans lost a Shoot Fight Rules match to Taz at ECW Hardcore Heaven ’96.

– July 29, 1997, Varelans lost to Yoji Anjo at Kingdom Birth Step 3.

– January 16, 2021, Varelans passed away while in a medically induced coma in which was due to contracting COVID-19.