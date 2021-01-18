New WWE Raw matches announced for tonight

WWE has announced a big six-man match for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network – The Hurt Business (WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) vs. Riddle and Lucha House Party.

WWE also announced Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair for tonight.

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Randy Orton addresses recent fireball attack by Alexa Bliss

* Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

* Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair

* Riddle, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado vs. Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin