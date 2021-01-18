New WrestleMania merchandise out, wrestling ratings delayed this week

– The final viewership for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown will be delayed until tomorrow afternoon due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Tonight’s RAW viewership will be delayed until Wednesday, Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling viewership will be delayed until Thursday, and the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite numbers will be delayed until Friday.

– WWE Shop has released new merchandise for the next three years of WrestleMania events, as seen below. You can click here to save on your WWE Shop purchases.

WWE announced over the weekend that WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and April 11 of this year, WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.