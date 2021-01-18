New Impact match confirmed for tomorrow night

Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz has been announced for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

This is the second match to be announced for the post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact after Eric Young vs. Rhino was announced earlier.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Impact episode, which will feature fallout from the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Impact issued the following preview for the show: