Moondog Spot



Real Name: Larry Booker

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 375 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 6, 1952

Date of Death: November 29, 2003

Hometown: Louisiana

Pro Debut: 1979

Trained By: Herb Welch

Finishing Move: Diving Splash

Biography

– Larry also went by Larry Latham, Canibal I & Iss Spot.

– Titles & Accolades held by Larry included the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (5x)

– CWA Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– GASW Heavyweight Championship

– ICW Tag Team Championship

– MCW Tag Team Championship

– NWA Alabama Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA Wrestle Birmingham Heavyweight Championship

– PPW Tag Team Championship

– SCW Heavyweight Championship

– USWA Tag Team Championship (13x)

– WWC Caribbean Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WWC North American Tag Team Championship

– WWC World Tag Team Championship

– WWF Tag Team Championship

– November 29, 2003, Larry passed away while in the ring from a heart attack.