Moondog Spot
Real Name: Larry Booker
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 375 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 6, 1952
Date of Death: November 29, 2003
Hometown: Louisiana
Pro Debut: 1979
Trained By: Herb Welch
Finishing Move: Diving Splash
Biography
– Larry also went by Larry Latham, Canibal I & Iss Spot.
– Titles & Accolades held by Larry included the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (5x)
– CWA Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– GASW Heavyweight Championship
– ICW Tag Team Championship
– MCW Tag Team Championship
– NWA Alabama Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA Wrestle Birmingham Heavyweight Championship
– PPW Tag Team Championship
– SCW Heavyweight Championship
– USWA Tag Team Championship (13x)
– WWC Caribbean Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WWC North American Tag Team Championship
– WWC World Tag Team Championship
– WWF Tag Team Championship
– November 29, 2003, Larry passed away while in the ring from a heart attack.