Moondog Rex
Real Name: Randy Colley
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 290 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 2, 1950
Date of Death: December 14, 2019
Hometown: Alexander City, Alabama
Pro Debut: 1971
Retired: 1997
Trained By:
Finishing Move: Backbreaker Hold
Biography
– Colley also used the ring names Assassin #1 & #2, Deadeye Dick, Detroit Demolition, Smash, Shadow #1, Randy the Mountaineer, Moondog Hawkins, Dr. X, Randy Collins & The Nightmare.
– Titles & Accolades won by Colley include the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)
– HCW Tag Team Championship
– Mid-South/UWF North American Championship
– Mid-South Tag Team/UWF Championship
– NWA Continental Tag Team Championship
– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Gulf Coast Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship (3x)
– USWA Tag Team Championship (3x)
– WWC Caribbean Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WWC North American Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WWC World Tag Team Championship
– WWF Tag Team Championship
– December 14, 2019, Colley passed away a week after getting his right leg amputated.