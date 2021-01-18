Moondog Rex



Real Name: Randy Colley

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 290 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 2, 1950

Date of Death: December 14, 2019

Hometown: Alexander City, Alabama

Pro Debut: 1971

Retired: 1997

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Backbreaker Hold

Biography

– Colley also used the ring names Assassin #1 & #2, Deadeye Dick, Detroit Demolition, Smash, Shadow #1, Randy the Mountaineer, Moondog Hawkins, Dr. X, Randy Collins & The Nightmare.

– Titles & Accolades won by Colley include the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (2x)

– HCW Tag Team Championship

– Mid-South/UWF North American Championship

– Mid-South Tag Team/UWF Championship

– NWA Continental Tag Team Championship

– NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Gulf Coast Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Southeastern Tag Team Championship (3x)

– USWA Tag Team Championship (3x)

– WWC Caribbean Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WWC North American Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WWC World Tag Team Championship

– WWF Tag Team Championship

– December 14, 2019, Colley passed away a week after getting his right leg amputated.