Mitsuharu Misawa
Real Name: Mitsuharu Misawa
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 260 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 18, 1962
Date of Death: June 13, 2009
Hometown: Yūbari, Hokkaido (Japan)
Pro Debut: August 21, 1981
Trained By: AJPW Training Camp
Finishing Move: Emerald Flowsion
Biography
– Misawa won the amateur wrestling national high school Championship in 1980.
– Misawa was also known as Tiger Mask II & Kamikaze Misawa. He was nicknamed Mr. Triple Crown.
– Misawa helped form Pro Wrestling NOAH.
– Misawa held the following titles & accolades in which they include the All Asia Tag Team Championship (2x)
– AJPW Champion Carnival (’95 & ’98)
– AJPW World Tag Team Championship (6x)
– AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League (’92, ’93, ’94 & ’95)
– GHC Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– GHC Tag Team Championship (2x)
– GHC Tag League (2009)
– NWA International Junior Heavyweight Championship
– PWF World Tag Team Championship
– Tokyo Sports Awards: Fighting Spirit Award (’85 & ’90), Lifetime Achievement Award (2009), Outstanding Performance Award (1997), Rookie of the Year (1982), Special Grand Prize (1992) & Wrestler of the Year (2007)
– Wrestler Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (1996)
– June 13, 2009, Misawa passed away due to a diagnosis of cervical cord transection in which he suffered from a back suplex while wrestling a match.