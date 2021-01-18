Mitsuharu Misawa



Real Name: Mitsuharu Misawa

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 260 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 18, 1962

Date of Death: June 13, 2009

Hometown: Yūbari, Hokkaido (Japan)

Pro Debut: August 21, 1981

Trained By: AJPW Training Camp

Finishing Move: Emerald Flowsion

Biography

– Misawa won the amateur wrestling national high school Championship in 1980.

– Misawa was also known as Tiger Mask II & Kamikaze Misawa. He was nicknamed Mr. Triple Crown.

– Misawa helped form Pro Wrestling NOAH.

– Misawa held the following titles & accolades in which they include the All Asia Tag Team Championship (2x)

– AJPW Champion Carnival (’95 & ’98)

– AJPW World Tag Team Championship (6x)

– AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– AJPW World’s Strongest Tag Determination League (’92, ’93, ’94 & ’95)

– GHC Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– GHC Tag Team Championship (2x)

– GHC Tag League (2009)

– NWA International Junior Heavyweight Championship

– PWF World Tag Team Championship

– Tokyo Sports Awards: Fighting Spirit Award (’85 & ’90), Lifetime Achievement Award (2009), Outstanding Performance Award (1997), Rookie of the Year (1982), Special Grand Prize (1992) & Wrestler of the Year (2007)

– Wrestler Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (1996)

– June 13, 2009, Misawa passed away due to a diagnosis of cervical cord transection in which he suffered from a back suplex while wrestling a match.