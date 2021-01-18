Mike Shaw
Real Name: Michael Paul Shaw
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 405 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 9, 1957
Date of Death: September 11, 2010
Hometown: Skandia, Michigan
Pro Debut: 1979
Retired: 2009
Trained By: Killer Kowalski
Finishing Move: Trip to the Batcave
Biography
– Shaw has used several ring names that included Bastion Booger, Aaron Grundy, Big Ben Sharpe, Trucker Norm, Friar Ferguson, Cousin Mike, Klondike Mike, Mike Stryker, Makhan Singh, Norman the Lunatic & Man Mountain Mike. He was nicknamed Boogerman & Klondike.
– Titles held by Shaw include the NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)
– Stampede International Tag Team Championship (2x)
– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– September 11, 2010, Shaw passed away from pulmonary embolism.