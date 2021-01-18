Mike Shaw



Real Name: Michael Paul Shaw

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 405 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 9, 1957

Date of Death: September 11, 2010

Hometown: Skandia, Michigan

Pro Debut: 1979

Retired: 2009

Trained By: Killer Kowalski

Finishing Move: Trip to the Batcave

Biography

– Shaw has used several ring names that included Bastion Booger, Aaron Grundy, Big Ben Sharpe, Trucker Norm, Friar Ferguson, Cousin Mike, Klondike Mike, Mike Stryker, Makhan Singh, Norman the Lunatic & Man Mountain Mike. He was nicknamed Boogerman & Klondike.

– Titles held by Shaw include the NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)

– Stampede International Tag Team Championship (2x)

– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– September 11, 2010, Shaw passed away from pulmonary embolism.