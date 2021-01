Mike Bell



Real Name: Michael Bell

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 239 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 18, 1971

Date of Death: December 14, 2008

Hometown: Poughkeepsie, New York

Pro Debut:

Trained By: David Schultz & Paul Roma

Finishing Move: Mid-Hudson Bridge

Biography

– Mike was nicknamed Mad Dog, he also used the ring names Saber & Mr. Grimm.

– Mike is known for his time in the WWF & ECW. He is a former UPW Heavyweight Champion.

– Mike passed away on December 14, 2008 due to a heart attack.